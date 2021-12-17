Santa sleigh brings Christmas joy and creates memories for hundreds of Ribble Valley families
Santa brought joy and wonder to many young children in the Ribble Valley during two of the weeks leading up to Christmas, through the efforts of the members of the Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Ribblesdale, Clitheroe Round Table and the Clitheroe Scouting community.
Santa managed to visit a large proportion of the roads and streets in Clitheroe and many of the villages around Clitheroe, where he was very impressed by the Christmas decorations and was very well received by the parents and friends of the children, who showed their appreciation by contributing generously to the fundraising efforts of the Clubs, who were raising funds for local charities.
Santa also found time to greet children in Clitheroe town centre on December 11th and is ready to meet overwhelmed children today (December 17th) and tomorrow.
Before he disappeared to attend to his Christmas Eve duties, Santa was thanked by Clitheroe Town Mayor, Simon O'Rourke for spending so much of his precious time in the Ribble Valley and he asked him to try to find time to visit again, next year.
A spokesman said: "The members of the Rotary Clubs and Round Table were delighted to see the reaction of the young children and will do all they can to try to persuade Santa to visit again next year. They also also want to express a very big thank-you to everyone for their generosity."