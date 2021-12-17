Santa sleigh brings Christmas joy and creates memories for hundreds of Ribble Valley families

Santa managed to visit a large proportion of the roads and streets in Clitheroe and many of the villages around Clitheroe, where he was very impressed by the Christmas decorations and was very well received by the parents and friends of the children, who showed their appreciation by contributing generously to the fundraising efforts of the Clubs, who were raising funds for local charities.

Santa also found time to greet children in Clitheroe town centre on December 11th and is ready to meet overwhelmed children today (December 17th) and tomorrow.

Before he disappeared to attend to his Christmas Eve duties, Santa was thanked by Clitheroe Town Mayor, Simon O'Rourke for spending so much of his precious time in the Ribble Valley and he asked him to try to find time to visit again, next year.

Santa brings plenty of festive cheer to families in the Ribble Valley. Picture by David Bleazard