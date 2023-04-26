The Salvation Army’s Music Man Project Lancashire will launch on Tuesday, May 9th, at the church and community centre in Clitheroe, on Lowergate, in a bid to provide an inclusive, safe and confidence-boosting music service for children and adults with learning disabilities and their carers.

The sessions will take place from 10-30 am to 12-30 pm, on the second Tuesday of every month, and will encourage participants to sing, use Makaton signing and also provide opportunities to play instruments and take part in music making, using music for wellbeing, inclusion and interaction.

The Salvation Army disability friendly Music Man project is to be launched in Clitheroe

Daniel Elson, mission specialist for Music and Creative Arts at The Salvation Army will be part of the team delivering the sessions. He said: “Music is a great way to communicate and can speak to the very heart of who we are in a way that goes beyond words.

“At our Music Man Project groups in other parts of the country we have seen people who are non-verbal find a new way of expressing themselves, people who were socially isolated gain confidence and people who in the past have experienced all kinds of barriers finding opportunities to develop relationships through the power of music.”

The pioneering workshops will include original music and the monthly sessions will take place on a drop-in basis with no need to book.