Safety advice event for older drivers in Burnley

An event is being held in Burnley offering help and advice to people who want to keep driving safely into old age.

The Travel for Life Workshop is being held at Burnley Football Club from 10am to 2pm on Thursday July 4th from 10am to 2pm.

It will feature talks from the emergency services and experts in road safety on topics including how to stay safe as a driver, passenger and pedestrian, fitness to drive, advice on prescribed medication, and the benefits of refreshing your driving skills by taking the practical Drive Safely for Longer course. Exhibitor stands from local services will also be attending.

The workshop is being held by Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.

County Coun. Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "These workshops offer interesting and practical advice about travelling safely as we get older.

"Figures show that people who are aged 65 and over are at higher risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads, and account for nearly a third of all fatalities.

"We all want to stay independent for as long as possible as we get older, and the aim of these workshops is to provide some advice about staying safe as an older road user, and let people know more about the practical help which is available.

"People are living longer, and the proportion of over 65's in our population is due to increase in the coming years. These workshops are part of our efforts to reduce the number and severity of road casualties in this age group."

The workshop is free to residents and refreshments and lunch will be provided.

You can register online at www.lancsroadsafety.co.uk/travelforlife, call 01772 537960, or email safertravelteam@lancashire.gov.uk.