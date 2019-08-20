Gardener Keith Pedder with his special trophy in the floral section

Sabden Show: 10 pictures as people enjoy record breaking exhibits

Despite the dreadful weather of the previous week, the sun came out, dozens of folk flocked to Sabden Horticultural Society's annual show and it proved to be a record breaker.


There were more than 620 entries - 160 up on last year - and despite the wind and rain wreaking havoc in many people's gardens, there was a wonderful display of flowers and vegetables. Not to mention the beautiful handicrafts and art, baking, photography, eggs and children's handiwork, all on display in St Mary's Community Hall.

Flowers on display at the show

Angela Whitwell presents Eric Howson with the Alan Green silver rosebowl for most points in members' classes, with show secretary Betty Clarkson (right)

Nine-year-old Aine Salha won first prize with her miniature garden.

Green-fingered enthusiasts at the show

