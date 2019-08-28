RunAway Challenge: Burnley fan Scott announces community groups who will benefit from money he raised

A total of 18 community organisations have been selected to receive grants from the funds raised through Scott Cunliffe's RunAway Challenge.

Burnley fan Scott raised an incredible £60,000 after running to every one of the Clarets' Premier League away games last season.

Half of this total was split between the community trusts of all 19 clubs Scott ran to.

After receiving 46 grant applications from local community organisations for the other £30,000, a #RunAwayFund panel comprising Scott, Dave Roberts and Neil Hart and Siobhan McNamara, from Burnley FC in the Community, decided on 18 awardees.

These are: Basketball Burnley, Fitness Evolution, Burnley RUFC, Burnley Youth Theatre, Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, Charter House Resource Centre & Sensory Room, #ClaretsWelcomeRefugeeProject, Happy Faces Childcare, #HelenaAlfieWhite, Junior Hoops FC, Marcus Intalex Music Foundation, #NewNeighboursTogether, Padiham Cricket Club, The Participation Works NW, PH7 Wellbeing Centre, PH7 LIFE, #SparkleandShineProduction and St James' Lanehead C of E Primary School.

Scott said: "It wasn’t easy selecting from 46 fine applications but we're confident our selection will invest in the people of Burnley and the surrounding areas.

"The 18 selected projects will invest in both young and old in the Burnley area, supporting existing and emerging communities that will provide mental and physical wellbeing provision through sport, creative arts and music, mental health training and prostate cancer detection.

"If all goes to plan, my ageing legs will keep on moving, raising more money for a fresh round of the #RunAwayFund at the end of this season."