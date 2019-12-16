Ruby's Christmas card heading to all homes in Pendle

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has chosen his winning Christmas card for this season.

Blacko County Primary School pupil Ruby Cryer (11) will see her card sent out to homes across Pendle after he design was chosen by the MP from hundreds of entries across 15 local schools.

Ruby's winning card

Ruby receives a prize of her choice up to the value of £150. The tworunners up, who each receive vouchers for £50, were Beth Morgan (9) from Kelbrook Primary School, and Julia Celko (10) from Sacred Heart RC, Primary School, Colne.

There were also seven highly commended winners who all receive a £10 book token each. They were Madiha Abbas (8), Marsden Community Primary School, Nelson, Freya Sugden (8) Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Colne, Lewis Wilcock (7), Blacko County Primary School, Blacko Ramona Brennan (6), St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Barnoldswick, Mateusz Stefaniak (5), Holy Trinity RC Primary School, Nelson, Isabella Brindley (8), Kelbrook Primary School, Sehr Ihsan (10), West Street Community Primary School, Colne.

Mr Stephenson said: "The standard of entries this year was particularly high and choosing just one winner was really difficult. I hope people will like Ruby’s design, it certainly caught my eye when judging them.

"I would like to thank all the schools and pupils for entering the competition. I would also like to thank this year’s sponsors, West Riding Hyundai and Businesswise Solutions without who the design or the prizes wouldn’t have been possible.”