RSPCA warns New Year fireworks displays could spark fear in animals

With many large public displays cancelled this year the charity fears people will be taking to DIY firework displays in their gardens and neighbouring animals could be left shaken or injured as a result.

RSPCA campaigns manager Carrie Stones said: “The RSPCA’s Bang out of Order campaign is calling for regulation changes to the way we use fireworks.

“We’d like to see a restriction in use to specific traditional dates - not the days and weeks either side of them - a reduction in noise levels, public fireworks displays to be licensed and private firework boxes to be labelled with noise levels so people can choose low noise fireworks.

Bobby suffers from feline idiopathic cystitis brought on by stress

“We know from the response to this well established campaign that the vast majority of the public are behind us on this issue - we would encourage anyone who wants to do their bit to email their MP via our website to make their feelings known.

“We have seen some terribly sad stories of all kinds of animals from dogs and cats to rabbits, horses and deer left traumatised and injured by fireworks as they do not understand what is happening and in some instances their owners have no prior warning to help prepare them.

“If you are thinking of having a fireworks display please consider where you live and who is around you before going ahead.”