These are the 8 dogs near you in Lancashire that are looking for a forever home

3. Harley

Two-year-old collie-mix Harley has a sweet nature and is a little nervous around new people. Longview Animal Centre are looking for someone with the time to train him to his full potential as he is fairly young and has lots to learn. You can contact the centre in Poulton-le-Fylde via email at [email protected] or by calling 01253 703000.

Photo: RSPCA