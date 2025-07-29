These heavily pregnant horses were found by the RSPCA last winter riddled with lice and extremely fearful of human contact.

Now the mares and their babies have been given a happy ending thanks to rehabilitation by Burnley animal charity, HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association).

Jasmine and Ariel had been abandoned in separate but similar cases before giving birth to foals, Bella and Moana. The charity says their heart-breaking stories are reminders that horse abandonment is on the rise across the UK.

Amanda Berry, HAPPA’s Head of Equine Operations, said: “As soon as Jasmine, Belle, Ariel and Moana stepped onto Shores Hey Farm, the Equine Care Team embraced them with open arms. It is heart warming to see horses that have not previously experienced love begin to trust the team at HAPPA. Now enjoying time in the paddocks, the foursome are even coming to call after a day playing out in the paddocks.

Ariel and Moana at HAPPA's Shores Hey Farm in Burnley.

“Jasmine, Ariel, and their foals now have the chance to live the rest of their lives free from fear. Our team is taking everything at their pace to ensure they are happy, healthy and prepared for their futures.”

Ariel, a 15-year-old grey Welsh Mountain pony, was severely anxious, suffering from lice and an eye infection. She required sedation just to have her hooves trimmed. In April, Ariel gave birth to a confident and curious skewbald filly foal named Moana, who has quickly become the bravest of the group.

Jasmine, at just six-years-old, a grey Welsh Mountain mare, was also found heavily pregnant and in a poor condition. She too needed sedation for basic care due to her feral nature. Jasmine gave birth to a grey filly named Belle, who is more timid than her companion Moana, but with gentle encouragement is beginning to trust the team.

By June this year, all four ponies were taken in by HAPPA to continue their rehabilitation.

Belle and Moana, now three-months-old, will be weaned at six months and prepared for the HAPPA Foster Scheme. The team will continue focusing on early education and positive experiences through leading and handling. Meanwhile, the mares will receive high-protein diets to support lactation and, when ready, will begin essential groundwork to prepare them for future rehoming as companion ponies.

To follow their progress, visit www.happa.org.uk