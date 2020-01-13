Royal visit to Burnley is announced

Burnley will play host to a Royal visitor in two weeks time.



Princess Anne, the Queen's daughter, will visit John Spencer Textiles in the town on Thursday, January 23rd.

John Spencer Textiles, based in Ashfield Mill, Active Way, is Burnley's oldest surviving traditional cotton weaving mill.

The sixth generation family weaving business started in the 1870s on Trafalgar Street and once boasted over 100,000 looms (more than one for every man, woman and child in the town).

The Princess Royal is sure to have a keen interest in the history and the current workings of the business, as she is the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association Limited.