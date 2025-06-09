The Ribble Valley hosted a Royal visit today.

King Charles visited the area to officially open a woodland garden created by volunteers. His Majesty unveiled a plaque and dedicated a stone in the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden in the village of Whitewell.

The garden has been created, with the help of local volunteers and Lancashire based garden designer Teresa Potter, for the community to enjoy.

The King opens the Whitewell Cornonation Woodland Garden, in Whitewell, Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, Lancashire.

The King met local dignitaries on his arrival at the newly created garden and during the Royal tour he also met members of the Bowland Forest Lower Division Parish Council and some of the volunteers who will be maintaining the garden.

Today’s visit is a poignant reminder of when the King’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Inn at Whitewell with the Duke of Edinburgh for her 80th birthday in 2006. The Inn, and much more of the surrounding village y owned by the Duchy of Lancaster - the private estate owned by the Royal Family - and leased out to those who manage the day to day business.

Before coming to the Ribble Valley the King visited Lancaster Castle.