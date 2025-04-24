Royal Dyche landlady celebrates Clarets' promotion to Premier League with players including Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes
Justine Bedford, who is still in Cloud Nine after a number of players joined ecstatic customers at her pub, The Royal Dyche, after the Clarets’ 2-1 victory against promotion rivals Sheffield United on Easter Sunday, said: “We will have a return to fans from around the world coming to Burnley to support their teams.
“This can only be a good thing for businesses, shops and venues in the town as it puts Burnley back on the map again. It’s just the best feeling, and we certainly need that at the moment.”
The Royal Dyche was bouncing after the match when Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and captain Josh Brownhill, arrived to join in the celebrations. Justine, who last year was named as the Licensee of the Year by the British Institute of Innkeeping, added: “It was just an incredible and unforgettable night for my customers and staff. We have many regulars who are diehard Burnley fans so for them to be able to celebrate with the players was something really special and shows that our team knows what the club means to them.
“If you had told me 12 years ago when I took on the pub that we would be celebrating with the team here I would never have believed it. This is something we will talk about for years to come.”
And lifelong Burnley fan Justine is also confident the Clarets will fare well in the Premier League. She added: “Scott Parker has shown he has got what it takes to take us this far and going up into the Premier League is a dream for the players.”
