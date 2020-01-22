Rossendale Players to kick off latest show with a football feel

A football "rom-com" is the latest offering from the Rossendale Players theatre group, starting this weekend.

'Jumpers for Goalposts' features a colourful cast of characters, played by familiar faces from the Players.

The team under the spotlight is “Barely Athletic”, who play five a side soccer in the Hull Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender Pub League. Each scene takes place in the team's changing room after successive matches in the season.

The hilarious and heartwarming comedy, written by Tom Wells, will be the second production of the 2019/20 season for the players.

Performances at the New Millennium Theatre, Burnley Road East, Waterfoot, are from Saturday January 25th to Saturday February 1st (excluding Monday).

Tickets are available by calling 07922 021505.