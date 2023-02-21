News you can trust since 1877
Romantic couple renew their vows for 25th wedding anniversary at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

Burnley couple Tony and Sonia Hudson have renewed their vows for their 25th wedding anniversary.

By Sue Plunkett
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:58pm

The couple held the ceremony at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham, surrounded by family and friends. Tony and Sonia first tied the knot in 1998 at Ightenhill Methodist Church in Burnley, followed by a reception at The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone.

Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

Tony and Sonia Hudson on their wedding day 25 years ago

Photo: submitted

Photo: Peter Anslow Photography

BurnleyPadiham