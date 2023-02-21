Romantic couple renew their vows for 25th wedding anniversary at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham
Burnley couple Tony and Sonia Hudson have renewed their vows for their 25th wedding anniversary.
By Sue Plunkett
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 12:58pm
The couple held the ceremony at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham, surrounded by family and friends. Tony and Sonia first tied the knot in 1998 at Ightenhill Methodist Church in Burnley, followed by a reception at The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone.
