Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick and Mitie help homeless

In January, Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick chose Rochdale-based homelessness charity Stepping Stone Projects to be one of their chosen charities in 2022. Since then, staff have been busy with a series of initiatives to support the charity’s ‘Move On’ scheme, helping those in need move into a new, permanent home.

Items such as microwaves, kettles and homeware were donated by members of staff, collated together and any second-hand electrical items PAT tested by Mitie. Mitie is an embedded contractor at Rolls-Royce and were keen to get involved.

As well as donations, a Darts Night fundraiser was organised by the Rolls-Royce staff, raising £280, topped up by £140 from the company and Unite the Union adding a further £100.

Stepping Stone Projects staff members Debbie Wilkinson (third from right) and Emily Banks (second from right) with Rolls-Royce staff, including Brian Macmillan (far left), Manufacturing Executive, Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick.

The items and money raised have now been used to create 20 identical Start Up Packs, bundles of essential items that will help people in Burnley benefitting from the charity’s support and currently living in emergency accommodation to settle into a new home. Enough packs have been made for people leaving the service for the next 12 months.

A local primary, Barnoldswick CE Primary School, also got in on the act, making a donation after their recent non-uniform day. Additional funds will go towards purchasing larger items such as sofas or topping up gas meters.

Stepping Stone Projects are commissioned by Burnley Council to help people at risk of homelessness in the area.

Dave Smith, Stepping Stone Projects Chief Executive, extended his thanks too, saying: “The teams at Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick and Mitie have been fantastic from the start, understanding how important a permanent home is.

“We are really grateful for their contributions – their support means more people can feel settled in their new home and positive about their future. Many thanks from everyone at Stepping Stone Projects!”

Dannielle Firth, Communications Co-ordinator at Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick, added: “As part of the employee feedback we received in December 2021 regarding some of the charities the workforce would like to support in 2022, Stepping Stones Projects was one of the local charities that was suggested.