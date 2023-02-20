Theatre-goers dressed to shock as the Rocky Horror Show returned to Blackpool Grand last week (13 – 18 Feb, 2023). Here’s a selection of your pictures.
Audiences were encouraged to dress up and interact during the show, which was extra special as it was the 50th anniversary of the cult classic.
Undefined: readMore
1. Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre. Ivan and Liz Broad.
Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre. Ivan and Liz Broad.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre. Benn Foster, Mills Ansell-Jackson and Louise Jackson.
Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre. Benn Foster, Mills Ansell-Jackson and Louise Jackson.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre. Rikke Nerli, Savannah Butel-Roachford and Elle Currie.
Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre. Rikke Nerli, Savannah Butel-Roachford and Elle Currie.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre., Clyde Bell and Melissa Oliver.
Theatre goers dress up for The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Theatre., Clyde Bell and Melissa Oliver.
Photo: Daniel Martino