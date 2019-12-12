Rochdale man faces allegations of dangerous driving at the wheel of a stolen £35k Volkswagen

A 44-year-old man has appeared before Burnley magistrates accused of being chased by police whilst at the wheel of a stolen £35,000 VW Golf on cloned plates.



Sean O’ Sullivan faces allegations of dangerous driving on Colne Road, Bank Street, and Stanley Street and handling stolen goods, both in Nelson, on October 31st.

The defendant, of Wasp Mill Drive in Rochdale, will have his case heard at Burnley Crown Court and will face a hearing there on January 13th. He did not indicate pleas to the allegations.