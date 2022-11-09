The service will start shortly before 11am and will be conducted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Right Reverend Philip North CMP.

Members of the public attending are asked to be at the Peace Garden no later than 10-45am.

The Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Cosima Towneley, will remember those who lost their lives in war, along with representatives from Burnley Council, the Royal British Legion, ex-servicemen’s associations, the Armed Forces, Cadet Forces, other uniformed groups, public organisations, and any member of the public who wish to attend the service.

Serving personnel at last year's Remembrance Sunday service in Burnley

The 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment would like Ex-Servicemen’s Associations and all other uniformed groups to assemble at the pedestrianised area of Curzon Street no later than 10-20am, for the parade to step off at 10-35am as it makes its way through the town centre to the Peace Garden.

As in the past, wreaths will be laid during the service by members of the armed services and parade. Members of the public will have an opportunity to lay wreaths after the service has concluded and the parade marches off. Wreaths may be obtained from the Royal British Legion, located in Burnley Market Hall.

After the National Anthem, the Civic Party will then proceed to the main entrance of the town’s police station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will take the Salute accompanied by the Mayor and the Civic Party as the parade marches past.

The Mayor said: “I hope people will join us to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service to those who have served our country.”

Please note the following temporary road closures for Sunday:

· St James’s Street from its junction with Curzon Street to its junction with Parker Lane

· Parker Lane from its junction with St James Street to its junction with Finsley Gate

· Red Lion Street from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with Croft Street

· The unnamed road from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with The William Thompson car park

· Croft Street from its junction with Red Lion Street to its end in a south-westerly direction for 32.5 metres.

The restriction will be in effect between 10am and noon to facilitate the parade.

A service will also be held on Remembrance Day - Friday November 11th in the Peace Garden, starting shortly before 11am for anyone who would like to attend.

The town is also expected to be busier than usual as Burnley Football will be hosting arch rivals Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor with a 12-30pm. Indeed, the timing of the fixture which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, has attracted criticism from veterans who branded the scheduling disrespectful.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware that this is a significant day in the national calendar and many people will be paying their respects at Remembrance services.