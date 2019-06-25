Road closure information for this weekend's Padiham on Parade

A number of roads will be temporarily closed in Padiham this weekend for the popular Padiham on Parade event.



Based in and around the town centre, the two-day celebration will feature a full programme of 1940s entertainment including a military vehicles display, period re-enactors, live music, stalls, a fashion show and much, much more.

A number of roads will temporarily be closed for public safety and to allow the events to go ahead as follows (diversions will be in place as appropriate):

• Riley Street (town hall car park) - 6am Friday 28th to 6pm Sunday 30th

• Burnley Road (from Waddington Street to Sowerby Street) - 6am to 8pm Sat, and 8am to 6pm Sun

• Morley Street (from Burnley Road to Ribble Street) - 6am to 6pm Sat, and 6am to 6pm Sun

• Blackburn Road (from Arbories Avenue to Church Street), Church Street (for its entire length) and Burnley Road (from Church Street to Waddington Street) - 9.30am to 12.30pm Sun.

There will be a wide range of musical acts to get the party in full swing, including Paula Marie, The Barsby Belles, and a George Formby tribute act.

Around Padiham Town Hall there will be street food, 1940s themed attractions and activities. Inside the Town Hall alongside ‘Café Rene’ there will be stalls and a 1940s Fashion Show.

Sunday will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the town’s war memorial followed by a uniformed parade to the town hall where a Service of Remembrance will take place.

Padiham on Parade is free of charge and there is free car parking available in the town centre.

One of the organisers, Ida Carmichae,l said: "Last year we estimated we had around 15,000 people here and we hope that this weekend will be just as popular. There’s something for everyone of all ages and I’d invite people to come along and join in the fun.

“It’s a real community effort and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the event and who have worked so hard to make it happen.”

The fun runs from 10am to 8pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.