Three-times Olympic javelin medallist Steve Backley presented the prizes on a glittering night at the Burnley Mechanics to the people and clubs in recognition of their work promoting and encouraging sport in the town.

Community Project of the Year: Junior Parkrun.

Primary School of the Year: St James' Lanehead.

Services to Under Represented Groups: Girls Up and Active.

Young Achiever Award: Alyssa Bristow.

