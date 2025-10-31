A young Ribble Valley DJ building a name on the local music scene wants to see Clitheroe’s nightlife come alive again.

21-year-old Roman Clayton, who attended St Augustine’s in Billington, has been passionate about music since childhood, inspired by his dad’s love of classic rave and acid house from the 1980s and 90s.

“I grew up listening to all the old acid house and the music from the Hacienda; that’s what started my obsession,” he said. “I only started DJing about a year and a half ago, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

DJ Roman Clayton

Clayton’s sets blend tracks from today’s scene with the iconic sounds of the past, creating what he describes as a “unique mix” influenced by artists such as Dom Dolla, Riordan, Frankie Knuckles, and Landlord.

Seeing an opportunity in the Ribble Valley’s music scene, he’s launched his own events to create more nights out and celebrate local talent.

“The local music scene here is pretty quiet,” he said. “That’s why I started putting on events; to bring people together and bring the nightlife back towards this area.”

Roman’s next event, ClaytonsCollective, will take place at SOBAR in Clitheroe on December 20, followed by an old-school show for High on Hope Events at Basement in Darwen on New Year’s Eve.

Looking ahead, he hopes to build on the growing buzz around his name: “In five years, I’d love to be playing at bigger festivals around the UK and getting my sound out there for more people to enjoy.”