RibFest, the successor to the long running Ribchester Festival of Music and Art, is back in earnest after a break due to the Covid pandemic.

New Chairman Peter Rabbitts said: “We’ve got a new committee. We’re looking forward to the future … After our post-Covid comeback event last November, we’re hitting our stride now and building up to a bigger, better extravaganza in July.”

He said the aim is to bring popular music to the Ribble Valley village while catering for a variety of musical tastes.

Part of the flyer promoting this year's RibFest

This means there will be classical, folk and rock at this year’s event, which will also include a concert by locally based international singer Rick Guard.

Peter said: “We are a community based music and arts festival, which has always prided itself on ‘having something for everyone’.”

RibFest runs from July 13 -17 and Peter said: “This year we have Ian Adams presenting his tribute to Freddie Mercury. We are also offering a rare chance to see Rick Guard, a leading exponent of the Great American Songbook, who is guaranteed to keep those toes tapping. Boo Hewerdine, an acclaimed singer-songwriter and long time collaborator with Eddi Reader will be bringing us an evening of genre defying acoustic music.”

He continued: “We always like to have a classical slot and this time we have the Chameleon Quartet, a woodwind ensemble who will delight us with their eclectic repertoire.”

Ian Adams will appear in a Freddie Mercury tribute at RibFest 2022

There will also be two performances of an outdoor promenade production entitled The Highwayman by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society on July 13 at 7.30pm and July 17 at 3.30pm. Peter said: “There’s been a long line of promenade plays. It’s always been something we look to put on as part of the Festival.”

Boo Hewerdine appears on July 14, Ian Adams appears on July 15, Rick Guard on July 16 and the Chameleon Quartet on July 17. All concerts start at 7.30pm in Ribchester Village Hall.

To book tickets, which cost £15 for the concerts and £6 for the promenade performance, e-mail [email protected] or call 07592 893423

Boo Hewerdine is appearing at RibFest 2022