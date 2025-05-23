Fledgling footballers from the Ribble Valley have claimed the ultimate prize in school football – the English Schools' National Cup.

The Year 7 under 12s team from Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe secured the cup which is the most prestigious school football competition in England.

Teams from around the country have competed in the knock-out style tournament throughout the regional rounds, culminating in the national finals held last Monday at The Hawthorns, home of the mighty West Bromwich Albion FC.

Team manager, Mr Liam Lishman said: “It’s impossible to quantify how brilliant an achievement this really is. We have competed against more than 500 schools across nine intense rounds and this exciting journey has not only showcased our team's remarkable talent but has also led to nine of our players being invited to join the district team.”

With the final marking the 10th round of the gruelling competition, the team, with kit sponsored by Clayton-Le-Moors firm The Cardboard Box Company, travelled to West Bromwich to experience their first taste of playing in a professional football stadium.

Ably supported by a loud crowd of more than 120 fellow pupils and teachers who cheered on their team to their 4-0 victory against Watford team The Haberdashers, goals came from Reiss Brown (2), George Willan and Oakley O’Connor.

Mr Lishman continued: “It was an unbelievable, well-fought match and amazing for the team to experience playing at this level in a professional stadium with top-tier facilities. It’s a day they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

“We are beyond proud of how they’ve played and represented themselves and our school throughout the competition, which started in September. The last round saw us crowned North of England Champions and they have finished all this off with this amazing result in the grand final to bring the cup home to Clitheroe.”

Run by the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) as part of a wider set of national competitions organised to promote and develop football in schools across England, the English Schools' National Cup is seen as a young person’s equivalent of the world-fanous FA Cup.