Ribble Valley library to remain open during repair work

Clitheroe Library will remain open when essential maintenance and repair work starts next week.

The work on the library on Church Street will start on Monday and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete. The library will continue to operate during this time, but there may be some disruption to the normal service.

For safety reasons, when essential repair work to the roof and the bell tower is taking place, the Moot Hall meeting room, located on the top floor of the library, will not be available to the public. Other areas on this floor may also not be available at varying times, depending on the work that is being carried out.

Arrangements will be made in the library to ensure that public access computers remain available throughout the duration of the work.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Essential repair and maintenance work needs to be carried out at this library. The safety of people using our libraries is an absolute priority, so we'll need to close certain areas at various times as the work is progressing. Although we haven't got a definite date when the work will be finished yet, we will do all we can to make sure that this happens as soon as possible. I apologise for any inconvenience that this causes and we will keep people updated about the situation."