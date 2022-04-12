Ribble Valley homecare company 'thrilled' after scooping national award

The prestigious awards took place on April 1 at a glittering ceremony held at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham with more than 120 people in attendance.

The awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of businesses operating across the care sector.

Right at Home provides care and support to people living in their own homes. Services range from companionship, home help and personal care to specialist dementia care and live-in care services.

Right at Home owner Julie Foote with registered manager Elsa Hastings

The business, which faced tough competition for the highly coveted award, was praised for its exceptional staff support, especially throughout the pandemic.

Managing Director Julie Foote said: “One of the challenges the entire homecare sector faces is the retention of staff. We go out of our way to make our staff feel valued and supported and doing so has had a huge effect on staff mental health and wellbeing. We do it in a variety of ways such as having staff recognition schemes with bonus payments, and gifts, treats and fun events such as their recent 10th anniversary celebrations.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with this award win. Our amazing team of CareGivers are our most important asset and I am grateful for all of their hard work in making a difference to the lives of our Clients every single day.”