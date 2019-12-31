Ribble Valley folk urged to keep fit for charity during the festive season

Why not burn off some of those Christmas chocolates and tackle the challenging but brilliant East Lancashire Hospice 10K?

The much-loved event, which is viewed as the first race of the season by many clubs, will be held on January 19th and has raised an eye-watering £84,947.70 for the hospice in

The popular event attracts hundreds of runners

the last six years.

The next 10K race, hosted by Gaskell Motor Bodies, is expected to attract hundreds of people of all ages.

Nick Gaskell, owner of the business, has supported the hospice for around nine years. He said: “We’ve been supporting the hospice for around nine years now, initially with the Great

Harwood Farmers Market, then more recently the 10k. The race has become more and more popular over the years. It’s seen as the first race of the season and is used as a training run by a number of clubs.”

Dedicated runner Nick, from Whalley, said: “Chris Knagg and I started the 10k race in 2012. This is the seventh annual event and all the money goes to the hospice. We are looking

forward to another fantastic event. There is also a 2k race for those who feel that the 10k is a bit too far for them – it’s perfect for kids too. There is still plenty of time to get those training legs going and burn the Christmas festivities off.”

The 10K starts at Gaskell Motor Bodies on Alan Ramsbottom Way, Great Harwood, and follows cycle tracks, the old railway, Cutwood Park and back along the canal tow path.

Other supporters of the event include bottle sponsorship by Universal Cooling Ltd in Oswaldtwistle; First Aid from Chorley’s Angels, photography by Chris Knagg; marshalling

provided by East Ribble District Freemasons, race number sponsor Gavin O’Connor from Financial Affairs.

Entry is £12 with a sponsorship or £20 for runners who wish to register with a donation. Registration will start at 9-30am on the day, with the race commencing at 11am.

Book your place now by visiting https://eastlancshospice.org.uk/news-east-lancashire-hospice-10k