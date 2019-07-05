Ribble Valley community asset is open to offers

Community groups are invited to express an interest in acquiring Grindleton’s Buck Inn as a community facility.

The owners of the inn have stated their intention to sell it, but as it is included on the Ribble Valley Register of Community Assets community groups have the right to bid to acquire it as a community facility.

The historic inn occupies a central position in the picturesque village of Grindleton and includes a picnic area and car park.

Community interest groups wishing to be considered a potential bidder for the Buck Inn are asked to state their intention in writing to Diane Rice, Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA. They need to write to Diane by Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

To find out if your group qualifies as a community interest group visit mycommunity.org.uk.