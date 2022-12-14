The Rev. Andy Froud will leave his position of vicar of St Mary’s and S.Paul’s in Clitheroe and Christ Church, Chatburn and St Leonard’s, Downham, where he has served for 13 years with warmth and humour.

Indeed, Rev. Froud will be fondly remembered for his ‘dad’ jokes, as pointed out by church treasurer Ken Robinson.

Mr Robinson said: “Four candles! Four candles! Handles for forks! Fork ‘andles!

The Rev. Andy Froud who is leaving the Ribble Valley for Pendle

“Some people hearing that think of ‘The Two Ronnies’, but those in the Ribble Valley are more likely to think of Andy Froud. Soon, however, to hear that and a thousand ‘dad’ jokes you will have to travel to Foulridge, Laneshawbridge or Trawden because Andy is about to become their vicar.

“In the 13 years since he came to Clitheroe from Blackpool, Andy has become so much a part of the community, always visible, approachable, caring – a real people person. As one man said, ‘you’re the best thing to happen to Clitheroe since the bypass!’.

“Through weddings, baptisms, funerals, school contacts, hospital chaplaincy, park run, cycling, chance meetings and conversations, and regular church services (live and by Zoom), Andy has shown God’s love to countless people in our community.

“He’s now moving on to serve communities slightly nearer his native Yorkshire and his final service with us will be at St Mary’s on Sunday January 1st at 11am.”

