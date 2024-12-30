A highlight of the year-end running calendar, this year’s event also incorporated the Northern 10k Road Racing Championships, adding extra prestige to an already competitive field.
James West crossed the line first in 28:43, with Jacob Cann second in 28:46, and Omar Ahmed third (29:02). Hannah Nuttall (31:53) was the first woman home, coming in ahead of Jessica Warner-Judd (32:01) and Emily Haggard Kearney (33:07).
