Ribble Valley 10k: 39 excellent photos from annual festive race

By John Deehan
Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:02 GMT
Runners from across the UK flocked to the annual Ribble Valley 10k road race.

A highlight of the year-end running calendar, this year’s event also incorporated the Northern 10k Road Racing Championships, adding extra prestige to an already competitive field.

James West crossed the line first in 28:43, with Jacob Cann second in 28:46, and Omar Ahmed third (29:02). Hannah Nuttall (31:53) was the first woman home, coming in ahead of Jessica Warner-Judd (32:01) and Emily Haggard Kearney (33:07).

