Nighties babies can enjoy a healthy dose of nostalgia this week as Burnley College stage Legally Blonde Jr.

The musical revamp of the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon is sure to leave audiences with a rosy glow.

It follows sorority girl Elle Woods as she tries to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner by following him to law school.

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, who plays Elle Woods in 2001 film Legally Blonde, which is being performed by Burnley College students as a musical.

On the opening night, leading lady Kasey Fielding stepped into the boots of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon with confidence, shining as fashion merchandising student Elle thanks to a bucket-load of talent as both an actor and singer. She brought stunning vocals to the part and must be set for a glittering future in musical theatre.

Omair Usman did a brilliant job as her love interest Emmett, as did the fantastic Samuel Hartley-Smith as Elle’s ex-boyfriend, Warner.

Declan Crankshaw nailed his part as the dodgy Professor Callahan while Brooke Simpson also triumphed as Vivienne, Warner’s new girlfriend. Brooke showed off a strong singing voice and knew how to command a stage.

Lauren Haigh had the audience in stitches as hilarious hairdresser Paulette and Ella May Barker was impressively note-perfect, even while jumping rope as the jailed fitness instructor, Brooke, during a rendition of Whipped into Shape.

And I cannot miss out the energetic ensemble who offered excellent support.

Well done to the directorial and choreography team for putting together a vibrant show, as well as everyone working behind the scenes to ensure it was executed without a hitch.

