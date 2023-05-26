REVIEW: Burnley College's fun and vibrant musical Legally Blonde Jr proves why life is better in pink
Nighties babies can enjoy a healthy dose of nostalgia this week as Burnley College stage Legally Blonde Jr.
The musical revamp of the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon is sure to leave audiences with a rosy glow.
It follows sorority girl Elle Woods as she tries to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner by following him to law school.
On the opening night, leading lady Kasey Fielding stepped into the boots of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon with confidence, shining as fashion merchandising student Elle thanks to a bucket-load of talent as both an actor and singer. She brought stunning vocals to the part and must be set for a glittering future in musical theatre.
Omair Usman did a brilliant job as her love interest Emmett, as did the fantastic Samuel Hartley-Smith as Elle’s ex-boyfriend, Warner.
Declan Crankshaw nailed his part as the dodgy Professor Callahan while Brooke Simpson also triumphed as Vivienne, Warner’s new girlfriend. Brooke showed off a strong singing voice and knew how to command a stage.
Lauren Haigh had the audience in stitches as hilarious hairdresser Paulette and Ella May Barker was impressively note-perfect, even while jumping rope as the jailed fitness instructor, Brooke, during a rendition of Whipped into Shape.
And I cannot miss out the energetic ensemble who offered excellent support.
Well done to the directorial and choreography team for putting together a vibrant show, as well as everyone working behind the scenes to ensure it was executed without a hitch.
Performances continue tonight at 7pm and tomorrow at 2pm.