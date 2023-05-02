Filmed on location in various parts of Burnley town centre, and Smackwater Jack’s bar in Ormerod Street, the scenes showing two rival street gangs in a choreographed battle, were played on a big screen for the audience at Burnley College. This is one of my all time favourite films and I loved the twist the students put on these famous scenes.

The West Side Story dance routine was just one of 32 incredible performances contained in the 2023 Dance Showcase staged by students at Burnley College and Burnley College University Courses. This three hour non stop production was packed with some dazzling powerhouse performances that really showcased the talents of these young students.

Burnley College Dance Showcase 2023 was a powerhouse performance of talent, skill and dedication

From the high energy opening number of Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ to the touching Ship of Dreams, which used both spoken word and dance to share a moving insight into the tragedy of the sinking of the Titanic, the show was an absolute triumph. Every type of dance style was on display, from upbeat tap, jazz and urban to contemporary dance moves and even acrobatics. Each performance told a story in its own right, from ‘Rat Race; which depicted the pressures the 21st century has placed on us all to the emotion of ‘Without Pain, Without Sacrifice We Have Nothing.’

In this contemporary dance piec ,performed to Kate Bush’s iconic hit ‘Running Up That Hil,’ the dancers performed a piece where they sacrifice themselves for the greater good.

A fabulous selection of music, atmospheric lighting and costumes all made for a terrific show with the entire cast performing the finale From Now On from the smash hit musical The Greatest Showman.

So much talent and energy was on display and to show incredible they are this year Level Three dancers have successfully auditioned for UDance at The Lowry, a youth dance platform celebrating the incredible work of students from across the region.