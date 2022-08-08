Residents urged to have their say on anti-social behaviour in Burnley town centre consultation

The existing Public Space Protection Order that covers the town centre is due for renewal in October.

Following a review by council officers, the public have now been asked to give their opinion.

Burnley Council want the public's views on anti-social behaviour in the town centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The review can be accessed via the Burnley Council website and runs until the end of the month.

Originally imposed in November 2016, the order is used to tackle anti-social behaviour and has already been extended once.

It allows the council and police to use powers to stamp out anti-social behaviour including begging, unsolicited charity collection, youths hanging around after 11pm and people urinating or defecating in the street.