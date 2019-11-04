Remembrance Sunday 2019 in the Ribble Valley

Towns and villages in the Ribble Valley will fall silent on Sunday and Monday (Armistice Day) to mark the 101st anniversary of the end of the First World War.

A number of poignant services and events have been organised to remember the Fallen Soldiers.

The Remembrance Sunday events in Clitheroe, organised by Clitheroe Town Council, will begin at 9-10am with a procession, led by the Town Crier Roland Hailwood and Clitheroe Town Band, from the Town Hall via Church Street, Wellgate, Lowergate, King Lane, Market Place and Church Street to Clitheroe Parish Church.

The service will commence at St Mary’s at 9-30am and conclude at 10-30am. There will then be a second procession from St Mary’s to the Cenotaph via Church Street, Market Place, Castle Street and Castlegate. The Service of Remembrance, conducted by the Rev Andy Froud, will begin at 10-45am and will incorporate the two minutes’ silence at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, there will be a short procession to the United Reformed Church, Castlegate, where refreshments will be served.

The national “Pause to Remember” will take place at the Castle Gates, Clitheroe, at 11am on Monday (November 11th). Clitheroe Town Mayor, Coun. Stewart Fletcher is inviting members of the public to join him. The event will be marked by two minutes silence.

Meanwhile, Whalley Royal British Legion will be remembering The Fallen on Sunday. The annual Remembrance Day Parade will begin from Billington Gardens at 2-30pm for the march to Billington War Memorial for a wreath-laying service at 2-45pm. The parade will be led by the Accrington Pipe Band and Blackburn Sea Cadets and will include the Mayor of the Ribble Valley and councillors. On Monday, Armistice Day, members of Whalley Royal British Legion will observe two minutes' silence at 11am at Whalley War Memorial.