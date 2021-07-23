Read Cricket Club organises food bank drop for charities

Members have arranged for a food bank collection point to be kept at the Whalley Road club where food and other essential items can be dropped off, to be redistributed to food banks in the area.

Organiser Claire McEnery, who is currently training to become a vicar, has been working with three local food banks through the church, and has seen first hand the need for them increase during the pandemic.

"As restrictions start to lift, people may think that foodbanks are no longer required, when in fact it's quite the opposite," said Claire. "We are working on longer term solutions, interventions addressing the root causes, but people still are genuinely in need of the help we can offer. Anything people could offer to keep these food banks in stock will be very gratefully received."

Read Cricket Club recently donated cricket bats to local schools, with an invitation to visit the club and have a free training session.

Andrew Turner, of Read Cricket Club, added: "We're at the heart of a really strong community here in Read. So many people come through the doors at Read Cricket Club now that restrictions are lifting, I'm sure people will support this great cause, we were happy to help."

Long-life cupboard items such as rice, pasta, tins, and dried food are needed, as well as items such as unused shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hygiene products, and cleaning products.