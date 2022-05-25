This film, commissioned by Community Rail Lancashire, tells the inspirational story of Burnley woman Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth to encourage people to travel by train to Rose Grove Station and then walk to Gawthorpe Hall to visit the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection which she established.

The film includes archive footage of Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth, provided by The North West Film Archive at Manchester Metropolitan University and archive photographs from the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection team.

Filmmakers Huckleberry Films who created the final animation and accompanying poster worked with community artist Cath Ford who led a series of workshops teaching art skills and developing resources with Year 6 pupils to create artwork designs that formed part of the final animation.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cath Ford, Natasha Gardiner, children from Year 6, Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth character, headteacher Mark Dixon, Caroline Eccles and David Pownall from Huckleberry Films and Melani

The premier was hosted by the talented Year 6 pupils and was attended by Cath, with representatives from Community Rail Lancashire, Heritage Learning Lancashire, Gawthorpe Hall, Manchester Metropolitan University, Huckleberry Films and members of the Friends of the Padiham Greenway.

Melanie Taylor, Chair Joint CL and ELCRPs said: “Well done to everyone who has been part of this fantastic project, especially the pupils at Padiham Green, the artists, filmmakers and the inspirational support given by the Heritage Learning Lancashire Team and staff at the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection.

“A huge thanks also goes to Lancashire County Council's Heritage Learning Lancashire team, and to the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection at Gawthorpe Hall, who provided information for the project. We also thank the funders for this project, the Community Rail Network.”

Natasha Gardiner, Year 6 teacher, said: “It was an amazing experience for our pupils to work with Cath Ford, and alongside Caroline at Huckleberry Films to create artwork.

“This project has been a great collaboration that has created a piece of history for the Shuttleworth family and Gawthorpe Hall. To host the premiere of the film at our school has been an honour.”

Caroline Eccles, from Huckleberry Films, was delighted with the end results. She said: “We were so excited when we were first approached about this wonderful project.

“Miss Rachel, as she was affectionately known, was an incredible woman and helping to share her legacy has been fascinating. Everyone that has worked on this project should be very proud of themselves, especially the super talented children.

“My hope is that it will have a real impact on those that see it and it will encourage them to visit Gawthorpe Hall, using our wonderful railways, and inspire them to learn more about the life and achievements of Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth.”

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth, Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth’s great-nephew, added: “I was delighted be one of the first people to watch the video that outlines the amazing life of Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth, plus the rich heritage of Gawthorpe Hall and surrounding areas.