Rachel Jackson funeral: Friends and family pay tribute to their ‘ray of sunshine’ at a rainbow-coloured send-off at Lytham Crematorium
Mourners gathered this afternoon (April 21) to say their final goodbye to 38-year-old Rachel Jackson, at a ‘beautiful, colourful’ send-off for a woman who ‘brought unconditional love, joy and beauty to the lives of every single person she encountered’.
Family and friends were invited to dress ‘as colourful as possible’ and ‘stick on lots of glitter’ for a ‘Rachel-esque send-off’.
The family raised £9,917 for the funeral, after the artist was found dead in Avenham Park, Preston on April 01.
Rachel, who also went by the name Jeffrie Jackson Art, was from Blackpool but based in Greater Manchester.
In an online tribute, sister, Sarah Jackson, said: “She was one in a million and our family are in pieces at having lost the beautiful rainbow in our sky. Our lives will never be the same and the pain is so deep and raw, but your donations will ease the financial struggles for the funeral and memorial at least.”
These were the scenes as mourners remembered ‘effervescent’ Rachel at Lytham Crematorium.