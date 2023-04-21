News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
15 minutes ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
6 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
6 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

Rachel Jackson funeral: Friends and family pay tribute to their ‘ray of sunshine’ at a rainbow-coloured send-off at Lytham Crematorium

Mourners gathered this afternoon (April 21) to say their final goodbye to 38-year-old Rachel Jackson, at a ‘beautiful, colourful’ send-off for a woman who ‘brought unconditional love, joy and beauty to the lives of every single person she encountered’.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 21st Apr 2023, 18:03 BST

Family and friends were invited to dress ‘as colourful as possible’ and ‘stick on lots of glitter’ for a ‘Rachel-esque send-off’.

The family raised £9,917 for the funeral, after the artist was found dead in Avenham Park, Preston on April 01.

Rachel, who also went by the name Jeffrie Jackson Art, was from Blackpool but based in Greater Manchester.

In an online tribute, sister, Sarah Jackson, said: “She was one in a million and our family are in pieces at having lost the beautiful rainbow in our sky. Our lives will never be the same and the pain is so deep and raw, but your donations will ease the financial struggles for the funeral and memorial at least.”

These were the scenes as mourners remembered ‘effervescent’ Rachel at Lytham Crematorium.

Undefined: readMore
Friends and family gathered for Rachel Jackson's funeral at Lytham Cemetery and Crematorium.

1. wbegnews-rach-nw.jpg

Friends and family gathered for Rachel Jackson's funeral at Lytham Cemetery and Crematorium. Photo: Dan Martino

Photo Sales
The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium

2. The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium

The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium

3. The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium

The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium

4. The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium

The funeral of Rachel Jackson at Lytham Park Cemetary and Crematorium Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PrestonBlackpool