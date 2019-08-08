Race night at Turf Moor proves a winner for Petal Childhood Cancer Research

A group of fund-raising friends, who call themselves Team Amiga, have been doing what they do best - raising money for a very special children's cancer charity.

The lifelong pals from Burnley recently organised a race night at Turf Moor which raised a winning £2,876 for Petal Childhood Cancer Research.

The team, Hayley Walsh, Jolene Alexander-Smith, Rachel McHallam, Hayley Berry, Leah Darcy, Gemma Aspin and Joanne Dugdale are now turning their attention to a 24 hour walking relay at Thornton Hall Farm, near Barnoldswick, on August 31st.

They are also supported in their fund-raising efforts by children Alfie Walsh, Ellie Walsh, Sophie Walsh, Ava Ainscough, Emillie Aspin, Ebony Lee, Ruby Owen, Ellie-Mai McKenna and Nieve Berry.

Hayley Walsh said: "A bunch of us were on holiday in Majorca a few years ago when we all decided to get a Team Amiga tatto. It's from then that we've really started to fund-raise for Petal.

"We chose Petal because it is a children's charity and something that means a lot to most people. The race night, which also included an auction and raffle, was a huge success with around 130 people attending. It was a great night and we're hoping to raise lots on the relay night too."