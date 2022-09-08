Queen Elizabeth II: 'Her loss will be felt by all of us,' says Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

He said she had been a “constant presence in our lives” and her loss would be felt by all.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” said Mr Higginbotham.

Her Majesty The Queen died this afternoon in Balmoral with her family by her side.

“She has been a constant presence in our lives, providing stability and continuity to our nation and to the world throughout her 70-year reign. Most of us will never have known a time when she was not there.

“Her loss will be felt by all of us, none more so than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time of national mourning.