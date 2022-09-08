News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II: 'Her loss will be felt by all of us,' says Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following Her Majesty’s death this afternoon.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:51 pm

He said she had been a “constant presence in our lives” and her loss would be felt by all.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” said Mr Higginbotham.

Read More

Read More
Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following Her M...
Her Majesty The Queen died this afternoon in Balmoral with her family by her side.

Most Popular

“She has been a constant presence in our lives, providing stability and continuity to our nation and to the world throughout her 70-year reign. Most of us will never have known a time when she was not there.

“Her loss will be felt by all of us, none more so than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time of national mourning.

“May she rest in peace. Long live the King.”

Elizabeth IIAntony HigginbothamBurnley