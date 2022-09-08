Queen Elizabeth II: 'Her loss will be felt by all of us,' says Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following Her Majesty’s death this afternoon.
He said she had been a “constant presence in our lives” and her loss would be felt by all.
“It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” said Mr Higginbotham.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
20 fabulous photos of claret and blue fans' wedding reception at Burnley FC's James Hargreaves suite
-
2
Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following Her Majesty's death
-
3
Talliah Rose fashion brand owner and Burnley-born Instagram 'influencer' Briony Gorton's pet food bank helping people forced to choose 'between feeding their kids or their pets'
-
4
Two-week safety project on Watt Street Bridge in Sabden to begin this month
-
5
Tributes to remarkable Simonstone community stalwart and Burnley teacher Joan Eddlestone (101)
“She has been a constant presence in our lives, providing stability and continuity to our nation and to the world throughout her 70-year reign. Most of us will never have known a time when she was not there.
“Her loss will be felt by all of us, none more so than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time of national mourning.
“May she rest in peace. Long live the King.”