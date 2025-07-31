He was beaten by his owner as a puppy with the abuse caught on camera.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now this Staffy-cross, cared for by RSPCA’s Lancashire East branch, is the star of a new video featuring singer and TV personality, Alesha Dixon.

The charity rescued Roy after a concerned member of the public reported the pet was being subjected to horrific beatings. Shocking footage showed a cowering Roy being hit and thrown to the floor by a man in an unprovoked attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Abraham, the branch’s fostering co-ordinator, said: “I do remember on the first day he came through the door and he was just so terrified he laid down on the door mat and didn’t want to move. It was heart-breaking to see.

Alesha Dixon with Roy, who was rescued by the RSPCA.

“But a week or two later he had come out of his shell - and we were socialising him in reception and he was running around playing and enjoying treats from staff. We all loved him here and were delighted when he was adopted to a fantastic new family where he is really living the best life.”

Alesha Dixon, a Britain’s Got Talent judge, was shown the attack on Roy as part of the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Campaign to support the charity in raising vital funds to help rescue animals in need. Shocking new statistics show a massive 33% annual increase in cruelty reports to the charity during summer.

Alesha then met with Roy, who now lives beside the seaside in Morecambe with his new owners Daniel and Jason, and his dog pals Betty (a seven-year-old Beagle) and Archie (a 15-year-old Pointer).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy, who was cared for the RSPCA.

She said: “It was extremely difficult to watch Roy being treated so awfully. It really upset me. I am so grateful the RSPCA rescued him.

“He’s a super-sweet dog and I’m so pleased that he is now a healthy and happy much-loved pet living the best life with his loving owners and the two other dogs he lives with and adores.

“Roy is having the best life living by the seaside and enjoys all the opportunities that has to offer. He went from being a broken dog who was too terrified to mix with people when he was first rescued, due to his trust issues, to now living life to the full and putting his sad past behind him.”

RSPCA animal rescuer Charlotte Holder, who took Roy from his then home to the hospital, said she was delighted to hear of his new life and how he had progressed from being a timid and terrified boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy, who was cared for by the RSPCA.

“When I first saw the video of the attacks on poor Roy, I cried - I found it so awful to watch. He was so scared and cowering and was attacked with forceful blows by a grown man,” she said.

“Many people are often surprised to hear that we receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year but we are incredibly busy rescuing pets like Roy. “That’s why we’ve launched the Summer Cruelty Campaign to help us continue our rescue work. Together, we can rescue animals, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate.”

Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty