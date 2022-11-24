Staff and pupils Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge joined local dignitaries to plant the rowan tree in the school grounds – a poignant reminder of the late Queen's connection to the Forest of Bowland – much of which is owned by the Monarch via the Duchy of Lancaster’s estate.

The tree becomes part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

Thorneyholme Primary School in Dunsop Bridge was honoured to take delivery of one of the 350 trees forming the spectacular Tree of Trees which was such a prominent feature of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The tree arrived in a pot embossed with royal cypher and was presented to the school by High Sherriff of Lancashire Martin Ainscough, with the Mayors of Burnley and Ribble Valley Coun. Cosima Towneley and Coun. Stuart Hirst respectively in attendance

Peregrine Towneley, Vicar General, Father Peter Hopkinson, Canon Paul Brindle and Laura Airton, Estates Director for the Duchy of Lancaster were also present for the ceremony.

The Towneley family built the St Hubert's RC Church in Dunsop Bridge in 1865 and the Thorneyholme RC Primary School a year later in 1866.

To mark this very special occasion, the infant children made tree crafts and reflected on the importance of trees. The juniors wrote a poem called: ‘The Tree of Life’ – inspired by a story ‘What Did the Tree See?’, written by Charlotte Guillain and illustrated by Sam Usher.

Headteacher Olga Jackson said: “We miss Queen Elizabeth dearly and we are all truly touched to be able to remember her with one of the saplings from the Tree of Trees, which stood tall on the living sculpture outside Buckingham Palace over the weekend of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Its purpose is to give the message of hope, regeneration and optimism to our nation and the world.”

Thorneyholme School joins over 300 organisations from across the UK who were recently announced by the QGC as recipients of these special trees in The Late Queen’s name.