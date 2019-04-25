Pupils have been getting to grips with a new sport in Burnley

Burnley schools have been developing their hockey skills in the SPAR Lancashire School Games quicksticks competition.

Quicksticks is a relatively new sport within Burnley and is a fun, fast, introductory game of hockey, designed specifically for seven to 11-year-olds.

The game can be played on a variety of surfaces which makes it an ideal game for schools to support, and the balls used are bigger and lighter than traditional hockey balls, demanding more control and a faster pace.

Held at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form, two schools from Burnley trialled the new sport, competing in squads of 6 for the chance to represent Burnley in the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals, in July.

Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School took the top spot, with St Mary Magdalene’s Roman Catholic Primary School coming a close second.

Helen Tyson, school games organiser for Burnley said: “Quicksticks is a relatively new sport and it is a great way of developing teamwork, strength and stamina.

"Teams play without a goalkeeper which means that all members of the team participate in a fast-paced game, keeping players on their toes and fully engaged.”

Andy Peyton, sports co-ordinator at Wellfied Methodist and Anglican Church School, said: “The children had a great time at the event and are excited about progressing to the next stage. We have enjoyed learning this new sport and the team have learnt plenty of new skills, whilst improving their confidence, co-ordination and balance.

“Quicksticks acts as a great introduction to hockey and provides new challenges for the children to tackle, like wearing gum shields, using reverse sticks and learning a whole new set of rules.”

Helen added: “We are looking forward to seeing more schools engage with Quicksticks and best of luck to Wellfield who will now go on to represent Burnley in the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals at Stanley Park, Blackpool, on the 2nd July.”