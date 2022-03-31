Pupils in nurture class at The Rose School held a bake sale which involved making 80 cakes and biscuits to sell to the rest of the school.

With the money raised, they bought items to donate specifically to Ukraine. They also had a huge amount of generous donations from pupils’ families consisting of clothes including warm coats, packaged food, toiletries, blankets and baby essentials. The students also wrote a selection of moving prayers for the people of Ukraine.

The donations will be sent out tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at The Rose School in Burnley have been doing their bit to help the town's homeless and also the people of Ukraine

Helping others is nothing new at the school in Greenock Street as they hold regular food bank drives and charity fund raising events for Children in Need and Red Nose Day. They have also made many donations of food to the homeless in Burnley.

Nurture teacher Amanda Gornall said: "We are incredibly proud of the commitment our pupils all show to raise money for others.

"This has been a real school effort and the pupils will be thrilled to see their work recognised.”