Pupils at Burnley primary school go quackers with excitement to welcome their new arrivals
Excited youngsters at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School were thrilled this week when four of the six duck eggs they have been taking care of hatched.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 3:45 pm
Pupils in the early years foundation stage have kept a beady eye on the eggs in an incubator in class.
The four new adorable chicks have been named Boris Johnson, Popcorn, Buttercup and Lucky and they will be staying at the school until next Thursday before returning to their home farm.