Pupils at Burnley primary school go quackers with excitement to welcome their new arrivals

Excited youngsters at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School were thrilled this week when four of the six duck eggs they have been taking care of hatched.

By Susan Plunkett
Friday, 14th May 2021, 3:45 pm
Skylar & Matilda with two of the newly hatched ducklings

Pupils in the early years foundation stage have kept a beady eye on the eggs in an incubator in class.

The four new adorable chicks have been named Boris Johnson, Popcorn, Buttercup and Lucky and they will be staying at the school until next Thursday before returning to their home farm.

Absolutely adorable... Boris the duckling