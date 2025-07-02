Pupils and staff from Burnley's Ridgewood Community High School enjoy a red carpet prom night

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:45 BST
Pupils at Burnley’s Ridgewood Community High School enjoyed the red carpet treatment for their prom event.

Leavers from years 11, 13 and 14 all looked amazing for this very special occasion, which included mocktails, a fabulous buffet and a disco. Staff and pupils alike had a fantastic time dancing the evening away.

.

1. Ridgewood Community High School Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. Ridgewood Community High School Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. Ridgewood Community High School Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Ridgewood Community High School Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice