Leavers from years 11, 13 and 14 all looked amazing for this very special occasion, which included mocktails, a fabulous buffet and a disco. Staff and pupils alike had a fantastic time dancing the evening away.
1 / 2
Leavers from years 11, 13 and 14 all looked amazing for this very special occasion, which included mocktails, a fabulous buffet and a disco. Staff and pupils alike had a fantastic time dancing the evening away.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.