He has probably never even heard of the iconic photographer David Bailey who took the images of dozens of iconic celebrities including The Beatles, Mick Jagger, P. J. Proby, Cecil Beaton and Rudolf Nureyev.

But Burnley schoolboy Tyrone Namba is showing off some amazing skills behind the lens at the tender age of nine.

He took these remarkable photos while out on a walk around Ightenhill down to Grove Lane, Padiham, with his grandma, Lynne Porter and big sister Tiya who is 10. Lynne was so impressed with the composition and framing of the images she shared them on social media and they have drawn dozens of comments of praise.

Budding photographer Tyrone Namba (nine) prepares to take more images during a visit to the walled garden at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham

Tyrone is also a budding artist and recently featured on Pendleside Hospice’s facebook page when he bought a canvas from one of the shops and created a painting of the moon that would not look out of place in any art gallery. Tyrone has inherited his love for the arts from Lynne who herself is a talented artist and crafter. His other passion is football and he has just been accepted into the Accrington Stanley Player Development Centre. And, given the choice between being a photographer and a footballer, Tyrone said he would choose photography.