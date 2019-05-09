Pudsey scores for Burnley charity

Disadvantaged children and young people in Burnley have been handed a boost thanks to BBC Children in Need.

Burnley FC In the Community has received a grant of £30,000, allocated through Children in Need's Small Grants Programme.

The new funding will enable projects to provide services to young people in the area and means that the charity now has more than £483,000 invested in the town.

Burnley FC in the Community will receive the money over three years to deliver sports activities for disabled children and young people across Burnley.

The sports sessions will run three times a week and will give the children and young people the opportunity to enjoy inclusive sports sessions which improve physical and mental health and wellbeing, improve social skills, develop confidence, and raise their aspirations for the future.

Lewis Rimmer, disability development manager at Burnley FC In the Community said: “With this new funding we’ll be able to deliver inclusive, fun sports sessions for children and young people living with disabilities in our community.”

Across Burnley, BBC Children in Need is currently funding eight projects to a value of £483,481.

BBC Children in Need’s chief executive Simon Antrobus added: “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives.

"Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”