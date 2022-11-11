News you can trust since 1877
Public's chance to name new boundary signs for Colne

People who live, work or study in Colne are being asked to think of new slogans for boundary signs at gateways into the town.

By Dominic Collis
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Colne and District Committee wants to replace the out of date Britain in Bloom slogans at the base of five Welcome to Colne signs and install five different messages.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, who instigated the project, said: “Our five gateway signs need improving and it gives us a chance to provide informative, intriguing, quirky and characterful signage on the key gateways into the town.

“It’s fine for some of these signs to raise a chuckle. It’s a chance to get creative and share what’s special about Colne.

Overview of Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“We would like five different messages of no more than five words each which show how proud we are of our unique town.”

Local people have until 5pm on Friday November 18th to email their ideas to: [email protected] with a decision expected at December 1st meeting of Colne and District Committee.

