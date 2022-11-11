Colne and District Committee wants to replace the out of date Britain in Bloom slogans at the base of five Welcome to Colne signs and install five different messages.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, who instigated the project, said: “Our five gateway signs need improving and it gives us a chance to provide informative, intriguing, quirky and characterful signage on the key gateways into the town.

“It’s fine for some of these signs to raise a chuckle. It’s a chance to get creative and share what’s special about Colne.

Overview of Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“We would like five different messages of no more than five words each which show how proud we are of our unique town.”