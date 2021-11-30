Public meeting to be held in the Ribble Valley calling for tougher action on climate change

Led by the local Labour Party, the meeting will ask people what they think Ribble Valley Borough Council should be doing to tackle climate change at a local level.

And representatives from nearby councils will speak about the actions that they are taking to enhance environmental protections and combat climate change.

Organiser, Maria Gee, said that RVBC had published a climate change strategy in September, but that it hadn't set clear timescales and its targets were too vague.

The devastation caused by flooding in the Ribble Valley will be discussed at the meeting

“We all know that the recent COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow didn't go far enough to sign up to the measures necessary to limit global warming to the critical 1.5%. That makes it even more vital that that individuals, businesses and – crucially – councils, take bold initiatives to act locally, “ she said.

“Neighbouring councils have been developing plans and putting them into action since 2019. Unfortunately, Ribble Valley Borough Council is far behind and we need to make them take this more seriously. The people in Whalley and Billington, Ribchester and other parts of the borough have seen at first hand how devastating floods can be and we are all feeling the pinch when it comes to fuel costs to warm poorly insulated homes. These are areas where local authorities can make a difference, particularly with their planning policies.

“Nearby councils in South Ribble and Rossendale are leading the way and we want people to come along and find out what is possible and what action can and should be taken,” she added.

Speakers include Coun. Alyson Barnes, leader of Rossendale Council and Coun. Keith Martin, lead member for the environment on South Ribble Council. The Ribble Rivers Trust will also have a stall at the event.