Then you may want to consider nominating it for a national award. Terry Hephrun, who is Chairman of the Lancashire Panel for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service said: “Following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has graciously agreed to continue the award by agreeing to launch the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

"It is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon groups of this kind and is equivalent in status to the MBE. Every day, millions of people across the UK are making a difference by volunteering. Each year, outstanding examples of this work will be celebrated through the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Do you know a volunteer group worthy of a King's Award for Voluntary Services? Now is the time to nominate them (Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, the award not only serves to provide recognition of volunteer groups, but also demonstrates the high respect in which volunteering is held. Its purpose is to recognise exceptional groups of individuals who are giving their time freely for the benefit of others and are making a real

difference in the communities they serve. In this coronation year, it seems appropriate to look to encourage a good number of nominations for Lancashire.

Groups must be nominated for the award but self nomination is not permitted. A group (three or more people) can be nominated if it is based in the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. The group has to have been volunteering for the benefit of people in the UK or overseas for at least three years and more than half its members must be volunteers who have the right of residence in the UK.

It must provide a specific local benefit and groups solely concerned with fundraising for charitable purposes or operating solely for the benefit of animals are not eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The KAVS Team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport administers the award and will happily help with any queries. You can contact them at [email protected] or 0207 271 6206. Further details on eligibility criteria and the nomination process are available from: https://kavs.dcms.gov.uk/