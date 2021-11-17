Pub launches Christmas toy drive for children's ward at Burnley General Hospital
A Burnley pub is appealing for gifts after launching a Christmas toy drive for the children's ward at Burnley General Hospital.
The Park View pub in Higgin Street is now a 'Toys for Tots' drop-off point where people can donate new and unwrapped toys for children aged up to 16.
Deadline for donations is Tuesday, December 14th. The gifts will then be taken to the children's ward ready for Christmas Day.